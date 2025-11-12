Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,100 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.31) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

