Ranmore Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Ranmore Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure comprises approximately 8.9% of Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,072,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,340. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $100,093.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,072.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,144 shares of company stock worth $8,347,142 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

