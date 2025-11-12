Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 75,285 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,793,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $115,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

