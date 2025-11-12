Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 316.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

