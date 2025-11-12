Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 46,900 Shares of Gogo Inc. $GOGO

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 68.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 402,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,483,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $990.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $223.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

