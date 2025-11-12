Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Orion S.A. $OEC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 1,248,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,889,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 142,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Orion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orion by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on Orion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $7.33.

Orion Stock Performance

Orion stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.45 million. Orion had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

