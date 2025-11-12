Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 289,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

