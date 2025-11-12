Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 24,943.55%.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -78.96.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
