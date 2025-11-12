Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 24,943.55%.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -78.96.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

