Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Posts Earnings Results

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 23.37%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.18. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

