Matthews International Corporation $MATW Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Matthews International worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Matthews International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Matthews International Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $386.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MATW

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.