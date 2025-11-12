Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Issues Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.31 million.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.62. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPSWY. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Steel Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Japan Steel Works

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.