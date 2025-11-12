Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after buying an additional 1,091,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

