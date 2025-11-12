Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. HSBC raised their target price on Expedia Group from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $265.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $270.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

