Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. $PLCE

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,323 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 79.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 145.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Muhammad Umair acquired 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,669. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

