Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after buying an additional 3,253,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,170,000 after buying an additional 733,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

