Weibo Corporation $WB Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Weibo worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Weibo Price Performance

Weibo stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.13. Weibo Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.