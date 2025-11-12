Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE DG opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

