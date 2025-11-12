Stellantis N.V. $STLA Holdings Lifted by M&G PLC

M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stellantis worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Stellantis Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.