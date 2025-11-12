Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,238 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.