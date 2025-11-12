M&G PLC Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

M&G PLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned about 0.77% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 636,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,737 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 94.3% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 353,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,990,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 67.5% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 116,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.