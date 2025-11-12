Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 3,138,018 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138,018 shares during the quarter. Cronos Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 1.94% of Cronos Group worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 161.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.