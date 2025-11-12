Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. President Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

