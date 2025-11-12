Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 905 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

