JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,154 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

