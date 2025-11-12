Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,555 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,918,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after buying an additional 1,343,518 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 65,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $73.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.88% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,875,000. This trade represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.