SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 407,921 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Mining by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

