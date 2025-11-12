SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $16.19 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,789 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 540,610 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.