ProShare Advisors LLC Has $24.49 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $181.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

