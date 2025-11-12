SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

