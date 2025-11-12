Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 153.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,728,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

