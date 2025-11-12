SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $494.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.58 and its 200-day moving average is $449.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

