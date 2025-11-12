Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $492.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.76. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

