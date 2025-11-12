Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AJG opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $239.47 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

