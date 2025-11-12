SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $80.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $80,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

