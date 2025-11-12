Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares in the company, valued at $931,932.33. This represents a 65.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,198. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

