Zacks Research Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Strong Sell

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

