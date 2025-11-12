TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $57.81 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Casella Waste Systems worth $57,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.28 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

