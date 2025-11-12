TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $76.39 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Dynatrace worth $76,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 131.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 259.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.