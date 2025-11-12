DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DoorDash worth $90,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $376,000.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,504,827.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,277 shares of company stock worth $205,015,591. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.62.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $200.63 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company's revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

