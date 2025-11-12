CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Lifted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $65,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered CoStar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,368.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.