A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581,920 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.77% of A. O. Smith worth $70,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE AOS opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

