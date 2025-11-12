Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,559 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.32% of Veralto worth $80,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,493,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.