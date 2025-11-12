MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5,607.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,596 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 1.84% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $121,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,046,000 after buying an additional 384,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 493,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

