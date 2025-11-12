M&G PLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

M&G PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,909 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
