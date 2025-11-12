M&G PLC Has $228.39 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

M&G PLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,126 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.3% of M&G PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&G PLC owned about 0.72% of Franco-Nevada worth $228,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE FNV opened at $194.22 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

