Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Position Boosted by M&G PLC

M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,814 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned about 1.21% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $85,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

BFAM stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

