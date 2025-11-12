TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ITT worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ITT by 2,777.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $190.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $197.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

