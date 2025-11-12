Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $118,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 8,520 shares valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.