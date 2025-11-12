M&G PLC Sells 1,046,197 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

M&G PLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046,197 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $100,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Castle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

