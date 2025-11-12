Ball Corporation $BALL Position Reduced by M&G PLC

M&G PLC reduced its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,897 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.26% of Ball worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

